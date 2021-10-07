Hoopfest 2021 Poster

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Hoopfest Office is now handing out player T-shirts for those who selected pick-up in their previous survey. 

Here's the dates you can head there, 421 W Riverside Ave Suite 115, and get yours:

  • October 12th, 10am - 3pm
  • October 13th, 10am - 3pm
  • October 14th, 10am - 3 pm
  • October 19th, 10am - 3 pm
  • October 20th, 10am - 3 pm
  • October 21st, 10am - 3 pm
  • October 26th, 10am - 3 pm
  • October 27th, 10am - 3 pm
  • October 28th, 10am - 3 pm

Tags