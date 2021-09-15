Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Moscow, Pullman, Colfax, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Coulee City, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, Leavenworth, Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&