Dribbling a basketball. Something so simple that everyone in Hooptown USA has done at one point or another.
But for 60-year-old Mike Ellis? It's about so much more.
"Sometimes you have to do something completely different and get people's attention, to be able to want to give money to a nonprofit like Embrace Washington."
Ellis doesn't have a personal connection to the foster system, but he's seen how Embrace Washington has helped foster children first hand.
"Over and over again I see what they do," he said. "So when I'm out here--some knucklehead bouncing a basketball--for 24 hours, I think about the children that they've helped."
At noon Wednesday, Ellis set out on Division Street to dribble a basketball for 24 straight hours. He won't sleep, he'll only eat energy gel and protein bars--he even turned down a free burger--and he'll only stop for the occasional restroom break.
"My wife is saying, 'Are you crazy? Are you really going to do this all night long?' I said, 'Yes I'm going to do it all night long,' and one thing led to another."
"Nothing is strategic," Ellis continued. "My favorite line in Indiana Jones, is after they beat up the bad guys, all the airplanes have been blown up. His friend looks at him and goes, 'Indy, what are we going to do next?' And he says, 'I don't know, I'm making it up as I go along.'"
For a guy that was voted "Most Unlikely To Play Basketball" in school, the idea for this fundraiser is a slam dunk.
"Most importantly people are tremendously caring and generous, that's number one," Ellis said. "But number two I think everyone is looking for something that's bigger than themselves. There are some people that would never bounce a basketball for 24 hours and that's okay. But they want to participate, they want to be a part of something, and I think that's what it says to me. They're looking for a way to be able to help others.
As of 9 p.m. Wednesday night, Ellis has already raised over $12,000
To learn more about this cause or to donate, click here.
