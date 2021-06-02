Spokane Pride giving away free food, paying $75 to get vaccinated

SPOKANE, Wash. - June 1 kicked off Pride Month and Spokane Pride says if you want to celebrate, the first step is getting vaccinated.
Spokane Pride is partnering with the Spectrum Center, the Washington State Department of Health, APIC and the Spokane Regional Health District to offer vaccination clinics for the LGBTQ+ community.
For getting vaccinated, you'll get $75, free food, popsicles, drag performances, musical performances, a Queer Artist Market and HIV testing.
You'll get $25 for the first shot, and $50 for the second shot. According to Spokane Pride's website, it's a free clinic and no insurance is required.
To make an appointment, click here.
