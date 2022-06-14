SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane voted Monday to invest into street murals and art, with $300,000 in funds set to go to the community crosswalks program.
With the backing of numerous nonprofits and advocates of the LGBTQ+ community, Spokane Pride is hoping this will help realize the first rainbow crosswalk in Spokane.
Spokane Pride wants to know which location you think is best! Check the proposed locations below and VOTE HERE.
Downtown Spokane
Located at the crosswalk of Spokane Falls Blvd and Howard St..
South Perry
Located between South Perry St. and 10th.
Monroe
Located on the Northwest Blvd and Monroe St. crosswalk.
Garland District
Located at Post St. and Garland Ave.
