SPOKANE, Wash. - On Aug. 12, the Spokane Public Library is opening The Hive, which is the first completed building from the 2018 voter-approved bond issue.
Built in partnership with Spokane Public Schools, The Hive will be the home of many learning activities, like teacher training, virtual learning, events and artists.
It's located at East Sprague and South Haven across from the Libby Center in the Sprague Union District.
The space can accommodate up to 183 people. The spaces are available free of charge.
You can start reserving meeting rooms at The Hive as soon as Aug. 13. Click here to do that.
