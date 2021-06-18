Spokane Speed and Custom car show kicks off for Father's Day weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Speed and Custom Show at the fairgrounds is kicking off just in time for Father's Day weekend.
Drive-in car show, outside on the grass:
- Friday, June 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, June 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, June 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On June 19-20, from noon to 4 p.m., the local band Nightshift will be playing outside on the grass.
Ian Roussel from the show Full Custom Garage will be at the show too! He'll be there on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 at the door for adults. Tickets are $8 for kids 10 and younger. Kids four and younger are free, and seniors/military tickets are $13.
To learn more, click here.
