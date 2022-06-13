SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - As first reported by our partners at The Spokesman Review, the Spokane Valley is again facing a lifeguard shortage that could reduce public access to pools.
Presently, the Valley has only 30% of the total needed for a full slate of aquatics programming. Without a successful hiring spree, access to pools will be greatly diminished this summer. With the season officially kicking off on Saturday, Spokane Valley Parks & Recreations says each city facility will have limited availability and only one pool open each day.
In all, around 60 lifeguards need to be hired for full public access. For a full breakdown of the numbers, read the Spokesman Review article HERE.
Spokane Valley contracts with YMCA for pool maintenance and lifeguards. According to the Spokesman, with the current numbers, the City will only be able to offer 18% of its normal swim offerings, 22% of normal open swim availability, and 33% of water safety clinics. Swim team and water exercise times won't be affected.
Spokane Valley plans to offer open swim at one pool per day. There may also be reduced capacity, as a lifeguard should not be responsible for more than 25 kids at a time.
The Terrace View pool will hold open swim Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and the Park Road pool will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. For now, the Valley Mission pool won't offer open swim.
The city’s water safety clinics, swim lessons, water exercise and lap swim offerings will be at Terrace View on Fridays. The Park Road pool will host those offerings Monday through Thursday.
If you're interested in the lifeguard position, you can apply at the YMCA website. Those applying will need to take an American Red Cross course for certification.
The YMCA and Spokane Valley are offering a $250 signing bonus through mid-July to incentivize more people to become lifeguards. To qualify for the bonus a lifeguard must remain on the payroll for at least 30 days.
Anyone who helps recruit one can also get a $100 referral bonus, and the YMCA is covering the cost of Red Cross certifications.
