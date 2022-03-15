Spring break is around the corner and if you haven't picked a destination, we've got you covered.
With high prices for just about everything, we picked destinations you can get to with a tank of gas.
Walla Walla, Washington:
The weather is a little bit warmer and there is also wine!
There are dozens of wineries to choose from.
Also- you can hop in a hot air balloon and go for a ride!
Tri-Cities, Washington
Stay right on the Columbia River at The Lodge on Columbia Point.
Get out on the water by renting a paddle board or kayak.
Or if you prefer dry land, rent a a bike and go for a ride.
Wallace, Idaho
It is literally the center of the Universe!
In 2004, the town declared a manhole cover at the center of bank and sixth streets to be the center of the universe. The manhole cover has the logos of the mines in the area.
Speaking of mines, You can hop on a mine train and check out the Sierra Silver Mine.
Then go add to your rock collection at Johnson's Gems and Collectibles.
Finally, Make sure to make a pit stop at the Red Light Garage for a meal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.