SPOKANE, Wash. - As Bloomsday preparation is underway in downtown Spokane, and as the Lilac City prepares to host a virtual race, some things will be different but one tradition continues: Decorating the runner statues.
For Lala Gerber, it's a 25-year-old tradition dressing the runner statues. Gerber has made it her mission to make sure they're dressed to the nines in celebration of Bloomsday. Gerber used to work as a window decorator at Saint Vincent de Paul and would spend the whole year collecting t-shirts to use for Bloomsday weekend.
“It’s really just for the people,” Gerber said. “I just do it because people rely on it now, now they’re used to it, it makes them happy, I like making them happy.”
Gerber said over the years while she was working at Saint Vincent de Paul, she would collect all of the shirts that were donated to be used.
Saint Vincent de Paul closed and she no longer works downtown, making it harder for her to collect Bloomsday shirts to use to decorate. Gerber explained that it’s not a one size fits all situation, like in real life, each runner has a different building requires a different size t-shirt.
“There’s no profit involved,” Gerber said. “I go out when I find the shirts I put them on the runners every year and then it’s done.”
Gerber said for her, the victory and reward is knowing that someone is walking away from the race with a smile.
She added every year the shirts she uses to decorate the statues don’t make their way back to her, but she’s not upset about that.
All she cares about is knowing that every year people can walk through the statues and see the t-shirts almost like a time capsule and remember that year, the person they walked with and the happy memories that come from Bloomsday.
If you would like to make a T-shirt donation to her you can follow this link.
