Sweden moose migration kicks off, live stream available to watch

KULLBERG, Sweden - Sweden's annual migration of the moose has started. Like last year, Swedish TV has set up 29 cameras to record the more than 400 mile trek the animals have made for thousands of years.
The moose walk from the coast where they spent the winter to the mountain sloped in the east for the summer. They have to cross one big river during their migration to get their summer grazing ground.
Click here to watch the migration live.
