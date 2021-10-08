Halloween, pumpkins
Image by Robert Davis from Pixabay

The Great Pumpkin Fest – Friday-Sunday, Brick West Plaza, 1318 W. First Ave. This weekend, Brick West Brewing Co. will host the Great Pumpkin Fest at the Brick West Plaza. The event will feature line dancing, face painting, live music and pumpkins. Proceeds from the festival will go to support several charities, including Generations Alive, the Ronald McDonald House, Bite2Go and Young Life. Seeyouatthepatch.org. Admission: $10

Tags