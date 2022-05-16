SPOKANE, Wash. - Off the heels of a massive structure fire in early May the Airway Heights Fire Department, along with volunteers at the American Red Cross, is helping give out free lifesaving alarms.
"Just last year we had a small child playing with matches, he caught a shower curtain on fire in the house,” said Nick Henry, Deputy Fire Chief at the Airway Heights Fire Department.
It's a terrifying scenario that no one wants to think about, but the truth is accidents like this can and do happen. Luckily for this family, Henry said, they had working smoke alarms.
"Their smoke alarms went off, they were able to get out, and we were able to get there early enough to put that fire out,” Henry said.
Deputy Chief Henry said as simple as it may sound smoke alarms can make all the difference in the world.
The National Fire Protection Association tracks the importance of smoke alarms, highlighting:
- Smoke alarms were only present in 75% of reported home fires from 2014 - 2018
- 3/5 home fire deaths were in properties without smoke alarms
- The risk of dying in reported home structure fires is 55% lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or none that worked.
It's why the Red Cross is doing everything possible to make smoke alarms accessible for everyone with the Sound the Alarm, Save a Life program.
"It’s a program we have had here at Red Cross since 2014, and we partner with our local fire departments,” explained Ryan Rodin, the Executive Director at American Red Cross.
An important program but one that had been stifled by COVID-19. Now, after two years being unable to provide free smoke alarms, they are back to saving lives.
"We have saved nearly 1,200 lives across the country through this program, so its very impactful,” Rodin said.
You can learn more about how to sign up here.
