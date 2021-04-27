The Salvation Army needs help delivering donations: Here's how you can volunteer

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army in Spokane is looking for volunteers who can step in to help distribute food after the food bank received an abundance of food donations in the last week.
Salvation Army spokesperson Major Ken Perine said the food bank received big shipments of food from Second Harvest and other donations which completely filled their warehouse.
To help with an expected increase of families that will be seeking this food assistance, The Salvation Army is in need of additional volunteers to literally help get the food out the door and into people's hands.
To volunteer visit www.makingspokanebetter.org and click on “Volunteer in this Community” or contact Volunteer Coordinator, Joshua Schulz at (509) 329-2721 or Joshua.schulz@usw.salvationarmy.org.
