SPOKANE, Wash. - Light a Lamp's mission is to help the vulnerable and honor heroes, their new project, "Project Lift Up."
The project brings sunshine to teens that are feeling thoughts of hopelessness through inspirational boxes given to high school students is to show them a sign that they are not alone.
"It started just a spark in my heart - I wanted to do something for the greater good," said Angella Southerly, President and Founder of Light a Lamp.
According to the CDC, for youth ages 10-24, suicide is the third leading cause of death.
Since the pandemic began, thoughts of hopeless and suicidal thoughts have risen drastically.
That's why Southerly said she knew that her team at Light a Lamp wanted to do something to help.
Southerly said they bring 5 boxes a month to high school counselors for them to decide which students in the school could really use them.
The box is filled with a journal and pen, an inspirational drawstring bag, and inspirational letter, and of course some candy.
Southerly said right now they bring boxes to five local high schools - Shadle, North Central, Rodgers, Mead, and Mt. Spokane.
Southerly said they are hoping to expand that soon, with support from donations within the community.
To donate, you can visit their website, at lightalamp.org, and go to their PayPal link.
Southerly said if they receive enough donations, they would like to expand into the local middle schools.
