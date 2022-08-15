Here's the link!
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s to around 100, with overnight lows in the 60s. Temperatures will be cooler in the higher elevations of northeast Washington. * WHERE...Colfax, Chewelah, Elk, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Republic, Danville, Moscow, Arden, Newman Lake, Clayton, Tekoa, Uniontown, Oakesdale, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Rosalia, Spokane, Wauconda, Coeur d'Alene, Molson, La Crosse, Malo, Post Falls, Newport, Davenport, Potlatch, Plummer, Curlew, Genesee, Orin, Chesaw, Deer Park, Pullman, Colville, and Inchelium. * WHEN...From Noon Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those sensitive to heat. Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes during the afternoon and evening hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may continue into the weekend. There is a chance the advisory may later need to be extended through Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&
Currently in Spokane
91°
Sunny
91° / 56°
3 PM
92°
4 PM
92°
5 PM
93°
6 PM
90°
7 PM
89°
