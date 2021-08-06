usps

The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced that they are looking to fill a variety of positions across Washington state. 

The Postal Service said they will be using in-person job fairs and online applications to help with the hiring process. 

In-person applications will be accepted at the Postal Service’s Network Distribution Center, 34301 9th Ave. S., Federal Way WA, on every Saturday through Oct. 9, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ZOOM Webinars will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays through mid-October from 10 a.m. to noon. The Meeting ID is 160 916 4967 and the Password is 64157.

