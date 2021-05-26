WASHINGTON - On Wednesday, electric and utility companies are holding a wildfire preparedness workshop, which will cover their plans and expectations for the 2021 wildfire season.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources will talk about the expected conditions for 2021, give updates about the state's Electric Utility Wildland Fire Prevention Task Force and relevant legislation.
The U.S. Forest Service and Northwest Interagency Coordination Center will talk about changes to federal land management requirements and expectations for wildfire season.
The Washington Emergency Management Division will discuss coordination and response to wildfires.
WORKSHOP INFORMATION:
