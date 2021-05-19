SPOKANE, Wash. - Through a collaborative effort, there will be vaccination happy hour events at the Spokane Arena mass vaccination site. There will be free food from local vendors, music, drawings, giveaways and "I'm vaccinated" photo ops with two local-favorite mascots: SHOCK Fox and the Spokane Chiefs' Boomer.
The happy hours will take place from 5-7 p.m. The Spokane Public Facilities District is giving away tickets to live, in-person entertainment coming to the Spokane Arena.
DATES:
- May 25 (Dude Perfect tickets being given away)
- June 2 (Eric Church tickets being given away)
- June 8 (The Weeknd tickets being given away)
- June 16 (Jason Aldean tickets being given away)
The mass vaccination site is administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so only one dose is needed. People 18 and older can schedule an appointment online by clicking here. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.