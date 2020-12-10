A new program called "ReST" is being offered by Volunteers of America to help connect healthcare workers with those who understand what they've been dealing with during the pandemic.
ReST, or Resilience Strength Time is an online program where care workers can speak with others in the field to try and lighten the emotional toll of being on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group sessions fit up to seven people, are scheduled nearly every day, and are free. They last one hour and are guided by two trained facilitators who help those in the group stay positive and committed to their work.
More information about the ReST program can be found here.
