Once a new drug is deemed safe for humans, it must be tested on humans in order to prove its efficacy and solidify its safety. A number of potential COVID-19 vaccines are already being tested on humans. However, recruiting participants is not always easy. This has been shown in the case of COVID-19 trials having difficulty recruiting Black trial participants. This is perhaps unsurprising, as Black communities have experienced medical misconduct in the past, such as the Tuskegee experiments.