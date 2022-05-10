Wade Nelson running for Spokane County Sheriff

SPOKANE, Wash. - Wade Nelson has announced his run for Spokane County Sheriff.
Here's a statement from him:
Hello! I am Wade Nelson and I am running for Spokane County Sheriff.
First and foremost, I want people to know that my family is very dear
and important to me. I have an amazing wife and kids that support me
and, in many ways, have helped me become the man I am today. I grew up
on a Farm/Ranch Just outside the small town of Creston. I was taught a
hard work ethic by my parents from a young age, and it has stuck with me
throughout my life accomplishments.
I started my life of service to our country in 1992 when I enlisted in
the United States Navy. I served as an Intelligence Specialist and was
promoted for the last two years of my service as the divisions Leading
Petty Officer. I was recognized for my hard work ethic and leadership
capabilities by being promoted to the Leading Petty Officer position
even though I did not hold the rank required for that role. I was placed
in that position because I was an innovative thinker and had the trust
of both the sailors that worked for me and the Officer staff to
effectively complete our mission goals. After serving six years in the
Navy, I was honorably discharged in 1998.
I was hired by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office in January of 2001
and began my career in the most important job the Sheriff Office has, A
Patrol Deputy. I worked closely with the community and started to
understand what was needed to serve the community I worked for. Then, I
became the Department of Emergency Management Deputy. That is where I
began understanding how our County is setup to handle small to large
scale emergency's. I coordinated and assisted in the updating/writing of
the Spokane County Comprehensive Plan and the Spokane County Evacuation
Plan. At that time, I was also involved with the Spokane County Search
and Rescue teams.
I then took over as the lead Deputy for the Search and Rescue volunteer
teams and the Emergency Operations Team. I was supervising eleven teams
consisting of about 150 persons. Through my leadership, we were able to
create comprehensive standards of training and operations that won our
Search and Rescue Team the State SAR award. I also worked closely with
the Marine Patrol Division while being the team leader and trainer for
the Emergency Operations Team that was responsible for all Swiftwater
rescue, Ice rescue, Dive Rescue, and underwater investigations.
During this time, I was selected to become a trainer and operational
representative for the Sheriff's Department for the Incident Command
System (ICS). ICS is an operational incident management structure that
provides a standardized approach to the command, control, and
coordination of emergency responses.
Due to my passion for our employees and citizens to get the best trained
deputy possible, I became an instructor for our Defensive Tactics cadre.
After a few years, I became the lead instructor. I felt it was our
responsibility to give the best training possible so our community would
have trust in our deputies abilities in high stress situations. While
teaching Defensive Tactics, I also felt very strongly about women's
safety, so I started teaching the women's self-defense Program. I
started instructing the program and eventually took it over becoming the
lead instructor. It was important to me to help women feel safer and
more empowered in their day to day lives through this program.
I took a position within the Civil Unit and worked closely with the
community on very sensitive issues consisting of evictions, protection
order services and any other type of civil service required. I continued
as the defensive tactic instructor and Women's self defense instructor
during this time.
I promoted to detective in August of 2020 and chose to go to the Sexual
Assault Unit. I worked there for about one year when I chose to go on a
leave of absence due to the long struggle of working under the current
Sheriff's Office administration. The current administration has been
failing both the employees of the Sheriff's office and in turn the
community that it has sworn to serve. With great consideration I have
decided to run for Spokane County Sheriff and will truly bring our
department to the staffing levels needed to properly serve our
community. I also believe we need to be accountable to the citizens of
this community and I believe through opening a true dialog, we will
create the transparency needed so trust can be established again.
Did you know the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has one of the lowest
Deputy/officer per capita ratios in the nation? The national average is
around 2.2 Deputies/Officers per 1000 persons. The Spokane County
Sheriff’s Office is at about .7 per 1000 persons. This is a large
reason why crime is on the rise and our response to the citizens of
Spokane County have declined. How we recruit and hire needs to be
revamped so we can get the right people hired and then be able to retain
them within our department. This is another reason why someone new needs
to revamp the system and with your help, I will be that person.
I hope to have your Vote and will gladly answer any questions you may
have. We have several events coming up and hope to see you at one.
