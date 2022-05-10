Wade Nelson running for Spokane County Sheriff

SPOKANE, Wash. - Wade Nelson has announced his run for Spokane County Sheriff.

Here's a statement from him:

Hello! I am Wade Nelson and I am running for Spokane County Sheriff.

First and foremost, I want people to know that my family is very dear

and important to me. I have an amazing wife and kids that support me

and, in many ways, have helped me become the man I am today. I grew up

on a Farm/Ranch Just outside the small town of Creston. I was taught a

hard work ethic by my parents from a young age, and it has stuck with me

throughout my life accomplishments.

I started my life of service to our country in 1992 when I enlisted in

the United States Navy. I served as an Intelligence Specialist and was

promoted for the last two years of my service as the divisions Leading

Petty Officer. I was recognized for my hard work ethic and leadership

capabilities by being promoted to the Leading Petty Officer position

even though I did not hold the rank required for that role. I was placed

in that position because I was an innovative thinker and had the trust

of both the sailors that worked for me and the Officer staff to

effectively complete our mission goals. After serving six years in the

Navy, I was honorably discharged in 1998.

I was hired by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office in January of 2001

and began my career in the most important job the Sheriff Office has, A

Patrol Deputy. I worked closely with the community and started to

understand what was needed to serve the community I worked for. Then, I

became the Department of Emergency Management Deputy. That is where I

began understanding how our County is setup to handle small to large

scale emergency's. I coordinated and assisted in the updating/writing of

the Spokane County Comprehensive Plan and the Spokane County Evacuation

Plan. At that time, I was also involved with the Spokane County Search

and Rescue teams.

I then took over as the lead Deputy for the Search and Rescue volunteer

teams and the Emergency Operations Team. I was supervising eleven teams

consisting of about 150 persons. Through my leadership, we were able to

create comprehensive standards of training and operations that won our

Search and Rescue Team the State SAR award. I also worked closely with

the Marine Patrol Division while being the team leader and trainer for

the Emergency Operations Team that was responsible for all Swiftwater

rescue, Ice rescue, Dive Rescue, and underwater investigations.

During this time, I was selected to become a trainer and operational

representative for the Sheriff's Department for the Incident Command

System (ICS). ICS is an operational incident management structure that

provides a standardized approach to the command, control, and

coordination of emergency responses.

Due to my passion for our employees and citizens to get the best trained

deputy possible, I became an instructor for our Defensive Tactics cadre.

After a few years, I became the lead instructor. I felt it was our

responsibility to give the best training possible so our community would

have trust in our deputies abilities in high stress situations. While

teaching Defensive Tactics, I also felt very strongly about women's

safety, so I started teaching the women's self-defense Program. I

started instructing the program and eventually took it over becoming the

lead instructor. It was important to me to help women feel safer and

more empowered in their day to day lives through this program.

I took a position within the Civil Unit and worked closely with the

community on very sensitive issues consisting of evictions, protection

order services and any other type of civil service required. I continued

as the defensive tactic instructor and Women's self defense instructor

during this time.

I promoted to detective in August of 2020 and chose to go to the Sexual

Assault Unit. I worked there for about one year when I chose to go on a

leave of absence due to the long struggle of working under the current

Sheriff's Office administration. The current administration has been

failing both the employees of the Sheriff's office and in turn the

community that it has sworn to serve. With great consideration I have

decided to run for Spokane County Sheriff and will truly bring our

department to the staffing levels needed to properly serve our

community. I also believe we need to be accountable to the citizens of

this community and I believe through opening a true dialog, we will

create the transparency needed so trust can be established again.

Did you know the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has one of the lowest

Deputy/officer per capita ratios in the nation?  The national average is

around 2.2 Deputies/Officers per 1000 persons.  The Spokane County

Sheriff’s Office is at about .7 per 1000 persons.  This is a large

reason why crime is on the rise and our response to the citizens of

Spokane County have declined.  How we recruit and hire needs to be

revamped so we can get the right people hired and then be able to retain

them within our department. This is another reason why someone new needs

to revamp the system and with your help, I will be that person.

I hope to have your Vote and will gladly answer any questions you may

have. We have several events coming up and hope to see you at one.

