Washington at second highest risk for large, damaging earthquakes in US

WASHINGTON - The Evergreen State has the second highest risk in the U.S. for large and damaging earthquakes because of where it is geographically. Right now, experts say the state is due for another "big one" but nobody knows exactly when it will happen.
To see the potentially active fault lines throughout Washington, and which spots are most likely to feel an earthquake, click here.
The biggest fault line is the Cascadia fault. There's a one in 10 chance the next major Cascadia earthquake will happen in the next 50 years.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, earthquakes happen nearly everyday in Washington, but most are too small to be felt or cause damage.
On May 4, the Shake Alert system was activated for Washington. The system gives people living in Washington, Oregon and California advance warning of incoming earth quakes.
