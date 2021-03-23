Based on its success as the first public-private sector partnership of its kind, Challenge Seattle and Washington State Department of Health (DOH) COVID-19 Vaccine Action Command and Coordination System (VACCS) Center released a Playbook outlining best practices for statewide vaccine rollout.
Since January, the partnership has helped the state of Washington successfully accelerate Governor Inslee’s 45,000 vaccinations per day goal. For example, at one mass vaccination site, logistical expertise from Starbucks led to a 30% increase in through-put.
The Playbook outlines key learnings and efficiencies for safe and equitable vaccine distribution that Washington state has achieved through the VACCS Center, as a roadmap for other state and government leaders.
Read it here.
