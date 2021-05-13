// BREAKING NEWS //
Currently in Spokane
76°F
Fair
76°F / 47°F
5 PM
76°F
6 PM
75°F
7 PM
74°F
8 PM
69°F
9 PM
65°F
Video Channels
Most Popular
Articles
- Search for Idaho woman Deb Hendrichs ends after body is found
- Horse surgeon makes life-saving call minutes before Spokane horse is euthanized
- BREAKING: 1 person transported to hospital after shooting in North Spokane
- "Being a landlord is not something I would advise anyone to do right now"; Landlords fear eviction moratorium being abused
- 'History repeating itself:' Grandmother tips hat to faith after losing husband to COVID, fear of losing pregnant daughter
- 17-year-old girl arrested as second suspect in murder of 15-year-old Spokane Valley boy
- Unattended death near McDonalds on Third Avenue, no foul-play suspected
- Deep sea angler washes up on California beach
- All lanes of SR 395 blocked due to head-on crash between motorcycle and vehicle
- Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her
Images
Videos
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.