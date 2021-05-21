North Bank's grand opening is today! Watch the ribbon cutting ceremony before the park opens up to the public at noon!
WATCH LIVE: Riverfront Park's North Bank ribbon cutting ceremony
Currently in Spokane
61°F
Partly Cloudy
61°F / 39°F
2 PM
63°F
3 PM
63°F
4 PM
64°F
5 PM
63°F
6 PM
64°F
Video Channels
Most Popular
Articles
- Grandmother, 72, loses custody of granddaughters after asking for help
- Q Check: Is a business asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination a HIPAA violation?
- Man connected to $650 million unemployment fraud in Washington state arrested in New York
- Woman shot and killed in Spokane after road rage incident
- Woman in Kootenai County Jail after police find her in vehicle with granddaughter and purse full of illegal pills and heroin
- Alleged road rage shooter talks with KHQ, claims he acted in self defense
- Spokane police find driver who fled the scene of road rage shooting when his passenger was fatally shot
- Here we grow again - Roots in sewer lines causing major damage in Spokane homes
- Spokane resident's wake up to man kicking in apartment door, confront him with firearm
- Famous South Hill bison gives birth!
Images
Videos
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.