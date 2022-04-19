'We support a free Ukraine': Spokane Fire Department selling shirts, contributing to Refugee Connections

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department is selling t-shirts with words that translate to "we support a free Ukraine" on them in order to show support for more than 50,000 eastern Europe citizens in Spokane.
The t-shirts are $20 and a contribution will be made to Refugee Connections. If you're interested in buying a shirt, email SFDUkraineShirts@gmail.com. For more details about buying one, click here.
"Thank you for supporting Ukraine's Freedom from tyranny and ongoing murder," Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said in a post on Facebook.
