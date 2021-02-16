With snow falling around the region, you might be wondering when is the plow going to show up?
The City of Spokane, City of Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene and Spokane County have real-time maps of where their plows have been, where they are headed, and what hasn't been touched.
PLOW MAPS:
The City of Spokane says crews will work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until all city streets have been plowed. Additional crews from water and wastewater will be a part of plowing efforts and between 50 to 60 pieces of equipment will be working.
A full-city plow should take about three days to complete. However, it could take longer as more snow is expected over the next couple of days and crews will need to rework arterials and other locations.
Vehicles should be parked on the odd side of the street in residential areas to assist plows.
Parking restrictions are also in place in downtown Spokane. On snowy days, on-street parking will be prohibited between midnight and 6:00 am so parking bays can be plowed out.
Crews will work to plow snow away from the curb to help keep snow away from sidewalks. Snow might also be pushed to center medians in some cases. Downtown plowing has not yet been scheduled.
The city is asking citizens to clear a 36-inch pedestrian path on sidewalks and assist neighbors who may need help removing snow from their driveways and sidewalks.
Seniors or disabled individuals can call 311 to connect with resources for shoveling sidewalks.
The city is also reminding citizens not to shovel snow into the street, but back into their yards. Clear snow off parked cars to allow plow drivers to see them better and consider clearing snow and ice around mailboxes and storm drains.
In Spokane County, The Road Department has 40 truck plows (26 include sanders), 35 graders, 10 loaders, and 4 de-icing trucks. Spokane County crews work in 12-hour shifts around the clock to ensure the entire 2,527 road system is plowed.
Spokane County does not have “boots” or “gates” on snow removal equipment that allow plows to skip over driveway entrances. Therefore, a continuous berm of snow is left along all roads and across driveways, private roads/lanes and sidewalks.
