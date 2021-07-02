4th of July weekend is here and just in time for the state's reopening! Across Washington and Idaho, businesses and communities are working to celebrate the 4th of July. Here's where you can find some of the festivities:
Washington
- Liberty Lake: Firework show at the Pavilion Park
- Airway Heights: At 9:00pm the Northern Quest Resort and Casino will salute Kalispel Tribal members who served in the Armed Forces followed by a Salish performance of the National Anthem. The fireworks show will begin at 10:00pm at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino.
- Clayton: 1:00pm-4:00pm Slip-n-Slide, corn hole tournament, t-shirt color war, food and drinks
North Idaho
- Sandpoint: 10:00am Sandpoint Lions Club annual 4th of July Parade. Firework show at City Beach after dark.
- Kellogg: 10:00pm Firework show at Silver Mountain Resort
- Spirit Lake: 11:00am 4th of July Parade. Firework show at Volunteer Park after dark.
- Coeur d'Alene: Carnival rides will be available on Saturday starting at noon and ending at 7:00pm at City Park. On Sunday there will be a parade beginning at 15th St. and ending at Government Way at 11:00am. Carnival rides will happen throughout the day followed by a fireworks show at 9:45 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.