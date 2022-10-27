Public service workers for over 10 years, including federal, state, local, tribal, government, or non-profit workers, may be eligible for cancellation of all student loan debt via the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.
The bill which included the PSLF was approved by former President Donald Trump in March 2020, which offered relief for public servants nationwide through a debt consolidation loan. The conditions were limited to employees who had been in the public sector for 10 or more years, and made full and timely payments, among other requirements.
Through Oct. 31, 2022, many restrictions are being waived, expanding eligibility to include borrows who:
- had or have Federal Family Education Program (FFEL) loan or Perkins loan
- made late payments
- made partial payments
- were not on the right repayment plan
Those who have not worked a total of 10 years, or who have left the public sector to work in a private institution may be eligible for some relief as well.
For more information, visit the White House PSLF website.
The deadline for expanded eligibility applications closes on Oct. 31, so be sure to apply before then!
