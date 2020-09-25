Spokane, Wash - Bloomsday has revealed the finisher shirt color and design for Bloomsday 2020.
This is the 44th consecutive year that a t-shirt has been awarded to Bloomsday finishers. The 2020 edition of Bloomsday has been held virtually.
“The Bloomsday finisher shirt is one of the proudest traditions of the race,” said Bloomsday Race Director Jon Neill. “It is also one of the most secretive.
This year’s shirt color is a heather blue. The t-shirt design was created by Bailey VanderWilde, who at the time of the submission was a senior at Lewis & Clark High School in Spokane.
If you completed Bloomsday this year, expect to get your shirt In the mail sometime in October.
If you haven't signed up, you still have time. Participants have until Sunday, September 27 to complete their 7.46 mile course and submit their time on the Bloomsday Results portal. Runners and walkers must submit their time by 11:59PM on Sunday, September 27 to receive their finisher shirt.
