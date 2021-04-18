VALLEY FORD, Wash - The Fire Chief of Spokane County Fire District 8 says a fire that started near Valley Ford has been contained.
The fire burned a 1.6 acres. Crews with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) plan to stay and monitor for any hotspots overnight.
Video and pictures sent into the KHQ newsroom showed the flames from a good distance away. Other video showed smoke blowing across the road, causing very low visibility
Another video sent to KHQ shows what appears to be several transformers exploding in the same area where the fire started. Fire investigators are reviewing that video to see if it may have caused the fire.