Today expect a similar day to what we've been seeing lately.... sunny, dry and hot with your daytime high topping out in the mid 80's. Breezy conditions will be in place so if you have any lose objects outside lock them down. As we look to tomorrow a cold front pushes in dropping our high down to the mid 70's. That cold front is ramping up breezy conditions. The breeze combined with dry conditions and low relative humidities is leading to a Fire Weather Watch for Spokane beginning tomorrow afternoon in Spokane. By Thursday temperatures will be down to the 60's and thunderstorm activity will be a slight possibility.
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...GUSTY WEST WINDS TODAY AND TOMORROW... .WEST WINDS WILL INCREASE IN CENTRAL WASHINGTON TODAY RAISING CONCERNS OF GRASS AND BRUSH FIRES IN THE ELLENSBURG, VANTAGE, WENATCHEE, AND CHELAN AREAS. WEDNESDAY WILL BE EVEN WINDIER WITH WIDESPREAD SUSTAINED WINDS IN THE 12 TO 18 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH ACROSS THE COLUMBIA BASIN, WEST PLAINS, AND WASHINGTON PALOUSE. LOCALIZED GUSTS TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE AROUND ELLENSBURG AND WENATCHEE ON WEDNESDAY. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE COLUMBIA BASIN...WASHINGTON PALOUSE...AND SPOKANE AREA... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 673 EAST WASHINGTON NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN (ZONE 673) AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674). * WINDS: WEST 12 TO 18 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 35 TO 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 15 TO 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS: GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES WILL HAVE THE POSSIBILITY QUICKLY SPREAD GRASS AND BRUSH FIRES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&
Currently in Spokane
75°F
Sunny
75°F / 60°F
11 AM
78°F
12 PM
80°F
1 PM
82°F
2 PM
82°F
3 PM
83°F
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Most Popular
Articles
- Father dies from apparent drowning, daughter rescued after ending up in Lake Roosevelt
- SPD says 14-year-old missing since Saturday found safe in Massachusetts
- Spokane sergeant terminated after internal investigation into use of racial slur
- Medical examiner identifies inmate who died Tuesday in Spokane County Jail
- Spokane Police give statement regarding upcoming Drag Queen Story Hour, planned protest
- Maggots found under bandage at site of Phoenix patient rape
- Against the Odds: A story of Freeman Athletics' extraordinary year
- Man convicted of sexually assaulting children released to Spokane
- Rathdrum woman killed in ATV accident in Hayden Creek area
- Spokane Police search for missing 13-year-old girl, Angelina "Angie" Teshome
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.