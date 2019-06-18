Grace Chapin

Today expect a similar day to what we've been seeing lately.... sunny, dry and hot with your daytime high topping out in the mid 80's. Breezy conditions will be in place so if you have any lose objects outside lock them down. As we look to tomorrow a cold front pushes in dropping our high down to the mid 70's. That cold front is ramping up breezy conditions. The breeze combined with dry conditions and low relative humidities is leading to a Fire Weather Watch for Spokane beginning tomorrow afternoon in Spokane. By Thursday temperatures will be down to the 60's and thunderstorm activity will be a slight possibility.

