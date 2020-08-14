SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane Regional Emergency Communications has officially gone live with its Emergency Medial Dispatch system, shifting fire dispatch duties to the SREC 911 center.
SREC says with this transition from SREC Fire to SREC 911 they are making steps towards improving service for users by shortening response times.
“From the beginning it was the goal of the SREC board to better serve the community through an integrated center that aligned us with emergency communication centers across the country," said Spokane Valley Fire Department Chief Bryan Collins, a SREC Board Member. "Seconds mean everything to emergency responders and by going to this new streamlined system, lives will be saved.”
Since its inception over a year ago, SREC call receivers have been undergoing months of training to receive certifications in the nationally recognized and accredited system in the move to the new service model.
“SREC has been operating for just over a year now, in that time we have managed to work through a transition that required a number of entities to come together for the good of the Citizens of Spokane County," Spokane County Fire District 4 CEO and SREC Board Member Randy Johnson said. "This has been and continues to be a successful endeavor. We continue to find new opportunities in this combined Dispatch model to improve the service to the Citizens. This is a highly complex system that is ever-changing. I am happy with the progress that has and continues to be made, despite the challenges of an undertaking of this scale.”
The transition in fire dispatch duties has prompted some controversy, as a Spokane Firefighters Union has spoken out against it.
"Citizens of Spokane. Your fire and medical service is being degraded as of [Wednesday, August 12]" Spokane Firefighters Union Local 29 wrote in a post.
The union argued the change is causing a "dramatically-reduced level service" to citizens and said they had already received reports of significant delays in response to medical emergencies. Spokane Firefighters asked citizens to express their concerns retaining fire dispatch to Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and City Council members.
