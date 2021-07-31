SPOKANE, Wash. - This year's wildfire season is on-track to outpace the 2020 season, which saw more fires started and acres burned than any season in the last 5 years, according to data from the National Interagency Fire Center.
This time last year, wildfires across the nation had burned just over 2 million acres. This year, that statistic is closing in on 3 million.
In Washington and neighboring Idaho, 31 major fires are active with a total combined acreage of around 372,000.
The number of fire ignitions across Washington is approximately double the 10-year average.— Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) July 28, 2021
More than 240,000 acres have already been burned across the state this year.
The majority, at least 61.8%, of the Washington fires were human-caused, according to the latest data from DNR.
Washington is seeing it's worst drought season in the last 21 years, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. Governor Jay Inslee put the state into a drought emergency earlier in July.
“This summer is smashing all our records and leaving the state bone dry, leaving eastern Washington to face an ongoing, tremendous risk of wildfire,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said.
Some of the largest fires were sparked in Idaho, with the Snake River Complex having burned over 100,000 acres since near the Washington-Idaho border. That fire complex started the first week of July and continues to burn into August.
Last year, over 10 million acres burned across the U.S., making it the worst wildfire season since 2015. Since the start of 2021, almost 900,000 more acres have burned and the country has seen an 18% increase in fires started.