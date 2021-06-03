It's still early June, it's hot, it's dry and many of those Smokey The Bear fire danger signs already read "High". However, as Smokey or any firefighter will tell you, it's never too late to prepare your home for a fire season, especially one like this year, which is expected to be pretty bad.
"The writing's kind of on the wall now," Spokane County Fire District #8 Division Chief Marty Long said Thursday standing outside of Station 82 in Valleyford. "We're on track to be dry all summer."
The latest predictions from the National Interagency Fire Center agree with Chief Long, showing the outlook for potential wildfires only getting worse for the northwest as we move through June to September.
Which is why Chief Long says now is the time to prepare.
"You want your home to be able to defend itself in the event a fire is coming through," Chief Long said. "When you have a wind-driven fire and it's throwing embers ahead of the fire, until we get our arms around it, you want to the home to be able to defend it's self in the event of that ember shower."
But how can your home - an inanimate object - defend itself from a fire? Well, it needs your help and it starts by creating an immediate non-combustible zone at least five feet out from your home.
"Remove the stack of wood, remove the dead needles, even bark," Chief Long said.
Chief Long said using hard surfaces such as concrete or noncombustible rock mulch 0-5 feet from your home is a good start while adding having bushes and trees are ok, as long as they are green, trimmed and any dead, dry debris is removed.
In addition, store firewood and other combustible materials at least 30 feet away from your home, garage or attached deck. It's also important to trim back touching or over-hanging branches from the roof to a distance of at least 10 feet.
"Ladder fuels" are also something to be mindful of when creating defensible space. Those fuels allow the fire to climb from the ground to the upper part of a tree, so creating space between the ground and tree limbs is essential.
Long also said it's important to take a look at the home itself. The biggest threat isn't necessarily a wall of flames heading toward your home, but rather an "ember shower" where one little, tiny ember can be carried by the wind and land in the most inconspicuous place where it can smolder and eventually catch fire.
"Common places are under your deck, in your gutters, even your gable vents," Long said.
If you're looking for an idea on where embers might land on your property, Long said you can start by thinking back to winter.
"The snowflakes that accumulate around your home, it's probably a place that you always have to shovel, that's the same spots that these embers are going," Long said. "It the same types of winds that are driving that."
In fire season, Long said situational awareness is key, so other ways to get prepared include having a "Grab and Go" list. Long provided this one for you to get a head start:
He was also kind enough to provide this Firewise Homeowner Checklist if you're choosing to be proactive and get your home ready:
Other tips to be prepared for fire season include:
1.) Make sure your address is clearly visible for fire crews to see
2.) Follow your local fire districts, news outlets, etc. for updated information during a fire
3.) Contact your local fire department to see if they are available to come out to your home to check out your defensible space to evaluate how prepared your are and where some areas could use improvement.
4.) Sign up to receive alerts from Alert Spokane at alertspokane.org. Signing up there will ensure you receive emergency notifications about fire warnings and evacuations. You'll also receive alerts about law enforcement activity, 911 outages, missing persons, severe weather, flooding, boil water notices and hazardous materials.