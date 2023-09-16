Weather Alert

...Dry and Breezy Conditions on Sunday... .A dry cold front will push across the region on Sunday after a period of warm and dry conditions this week. Breezy westerly winds with continued dry conditions will bring the potential for rapid fire spread Sunday afternoon and evening. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE ZONES 707, 708 AND 709... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse - Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: Southwest to West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 14 to 20 percent. * Impacts: Any new or existing fires will have the potential to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will in the next 24 hours in this case. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity... and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&