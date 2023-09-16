ELK, Wash. — Jerry Woods is frustrated. He says a lack of communication makes it difficult to clear the rubble from his property after the Oregon Road Fire.
Woods said he has not tested his property for asbestos yet because the quotes he is receiving are just too expensive, "The prices are just so damn high, they're anywhere from $2000 to $5000, just to have them test it," said Woods.
Steve Wulf from Sunshine Disposal and Recycling, the hauler for both the Medical Lake and Elk Region, says they've noticed the pricing discrepancy but that getting your debris tested is a necessary health precaution.
"There is a need to protect your own health because there is a risk that there is asbestos in the ash debris," said Wulf.
Lisa Woodard from Spokane Clean Air Agency echoed, "Asbestos is a known human carcinogen; it causes cancer, and there is no safe level for asbestos that has ever been established."
Woodard emphasized that there is a process to getting your property correctly tested, "Before the bulldozers come in and all that work starts, a survey must be conducted to see if asbestos is present."
But Woods and others are racing against time, trying to beat the winter and getting their lives back to some normalcy. He says time and money are working against all of them.
"To put a home back in here, I've gotta jump through all these hoops, and we wanna be back out here. This is our home," said Woods.