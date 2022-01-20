Firefighting and laundry.
At first glance, they don't seem to compliment each other, especially nearly 30 years ago when Division Chief and Fire Marshal Lance Dahl joined the Spokane Fire Department.
"Guys were proud of dirty gear," Dahl recalled "You went to a fire, you got dirty and you never cleaned your helmet."
Things have changed a bit, though.
Wander into any fire station these days and you're certain to find clean, laundered gear hanging and waiting to go to the next call.
When firefighters respond to a fire, the battle doesn't stop once the flames are out. In a way, it's just the beginning because everything burning in a fire - the furniture, the carpet, the building itself - they are all releasing harmful chemicals which linger long after the flames are gone.
"I think it really changed in the 70s, 80s and 90s as you start to look at the materials that go into housing construction." Dahl said. "Many of those carcinogens off-gas for up to 45 minutes to an hour after the fire."
While firefighters wear masks and SCBA gear, it's not just breathing in the chemical fumes that present a cause for concern, Dahl says they can enter the body through skin.
"You're at a fire, you're sweating heavily, you've got perspiration on your skin, your skin is dilated. It's a pathway that wasn't though about for a long time."
The chemicals can hang in the air, enter through the skin and cling to dirty gear. Add it all up and for firefighters is a toxic and potentially deadly recipe for cancer.
A diagnosis Dahl knows all too well.
"In late 2016, I wasn't feeling great. I thought I just strained my back and I had some radiating pain," Dahl recalled, admitting he didn't take the symptoms too seriously. "Just getting older, right? (I was) 19 years on the job at that time."
Study after study shows firefighters have a greater risk of developing cancer compared to the general public. It's something that didn't seem so common when Dahl first got into the profession.
"Early in my career you might see one guy every couple of years diagnosed with cancer on the job, now it seems like it's an annual event."
According to the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), from 2015 to 2020 75 percent firefighters added to the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial died from occupational cancer.
Dahl has seen it first hand.
"Lots, yeah," Dahl said when asked about friends and fellow firefighters passing away from cancer. "Too many."
In 2016, just as his back pain continued to nag him, one of Dahl's firefighting brothers from the west side of the state was suddenly gone.
"He got diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and within two months he had passed away."
The death of his friend was a wake up call for Dahl to get himself checked out.
"Within a week, I got my diagnosis of colorectal cancer. I had about a 9cm mass that within 10 days they had took out," Dahl said.
Chemotherapy followed for six months and Dahl has been cancer-free ever since.
Dahl is one of the lucky ones and now, on top of his duties as Division Chief and Fire Marshal, he helps make sure the new crop of firefighters know the dangers of today so they can recognize the warning signs tomorrow.
"I've been real proactive in education and speaking out," Dahl said. "Making sure guys know to listen to their bodies. If it's anything that seems like it's something other than a cold or if it's something that seems to be dragging on, you really need to get in with your primary care provider."
The visits to the doctor are made a little easier with required yearly physicals that are a little more in-depth than your average physical as firefighters get everything from pulmonary functions tests to treadmill tests to blood work, checking for hazardous things like metal.
"It's a very thorough physical that in the last four or five years has caught, at least six or seven people that I am personally aware of, has caught early cancer," Dahl said.
Washington is also one of many states with firefighter presumptive cancer laws, which essentially act as a financial safety net for firefighters being treated for cancer that developed because of their job. Cancers covered under the law include, prostate cancer diagnosed prior to the age of fifty, primary brain cancer malignant melanoma, leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, bladder cancer, ureter cancer, colorectal cancer, multiple myeloma, testicular cancer, kidney cancer, mesothelioma, stomach cancer, nonmelanoma skin cancer, breast cancer in women and cervical cancer.
Data from the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health shows firefighters have a 9 percent great chance of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14 percent greater chance of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population.
The same study shows the increased risk firefighters have for certain types of common cancers:
- Testicular cancer – 2.02 times the risk
- Mesothelioma – 2.0 times greater risk
- Multiple myeloma -1.53 times greater risk
- Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – 1.51 times greater risk
- Brain cancer -1.32 times greater risk
- Prostate cancer – 1.28 times greater risk
- Colon cancer -1.21 times great risk
- Leukemia – 1.14 times greater risk
- Esophageal cancer – 1.16 times greater risk
With everything known about the hazards firefighters face, protocol these days requires firefighters clean their gear with a quick rinse at the scene of a fire, followed up by a more thorough job back at the station, compliments of industrial washing and drying machines.
Which brings us back to firefighter and laundry. Perhaps not the most natural of pairings at one time, but these days, just one more layer of protection against a different kind of battle for those on the front fire lines.
Because although dirty gear used to be a badge of honor, as Dahl tells his firefighters now, "Dirty gear is not cool anymore. Get clean as soon as you get back."
January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. For more information, CLICK HERE.