SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department crews put out a car that burst into flames in the far left lane of eastbound I-90, between the Division Street and Hamilton Street exits.
Witnesses who drove by say the car's front burst into flames and burned for quite some time. The car was moved to the left shoulder, and the far left lane was blocked off to traffic.
Traffic was slow moving through the area, but the car has since been cleared from the roadway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.