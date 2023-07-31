SPOKANE, Wash. — A fast-growing 200-acre wildfire along Cheney Spokane Road west of Highway 195 has forced level 3 evacuations (meaning "Leave Now!").
If you live along Marshall Road from Cheney Spokane north to 44th, you must leave your home now. The same goes for homes on Plymouth Road, Mayflower Road and Dorset Road south of Hallet Road, as well as all of West 5th Avenue.
The American Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter at Cheney High School, which opened at 4:30 p.m., for those impacted by the evacuations. If you have pets, you should bring them with you.
According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire started around 1:30 p.m. Currently the blaze, now called the West Hallett Fire, is burning 200 acres and threatening over 20 homes. Cheney Spokane Road is closed at Highway 195.