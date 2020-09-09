12-year-old dies in Santiam Creek Fire in Oregon

A boy who went missing while evacuating from the Santiam Creek Fire in Oregon has been found dead.
According to KATU, the family confirmed 12-year-old Wyatte Tofte was found dead nit far from his home in Lyons, Oregon.
Wyatte and his family were evacuated Tuesday but his father said they fire moved quickly, forcing the family to run for their lives.
12-year-old Wyatte Tofte went missing after his family became surrounded by the Beechie Creek Fire. Today I spoke with his father before learning his fate. He called his son, “his world” #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/RNsoMOboWU— Kellee Azar (@KelleeAzar) September 9, 2020
