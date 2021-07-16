UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 4:49 P.M.
Stevens County Sheriffs have issued additional level 2 (get ready to go) evacuations for anyone in the area of Chamberlin Road and Pleasant Valley Road.
UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 4:11 P.M.
22 homes are currently threatened, according to Stevens County Emergency Management.
A shelter is being set up at Evergreen School in Gifford.
The fire is burning over 50 acres.
UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 3:23 P.M.
Stevens County Sheriffs are now telling people in the area of Goddard Road and Pleasant Valley Road to evacuate immediately as the fire is growing rapidly.
Again, these are now level 3 (go now) evacuations. Leave now.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
RICE, Wash. - A fast moving wildfire in the area of Goddard Road and Pleasant Valley Road has put level 2 (get ready to go) evacuation orders in effect.
Stevens County Sheriff's Office sent out an emergency message saying residents in that area need to be ready to leave at a moments notice.