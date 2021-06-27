UPDATE: June 27 at 8:30pm
Fire crews on scene of the fire burning near Lind have confirmed to KHQ that the fire is 2100 acres in size.
All evacuations that were in place at one point have been lifted.
We are hoping to hear another update from fire officials, and will update with any more information that we learn.
UPDATE: June 27 at 7:00pm
WSDOT says that State Route 21 is now fully open, as are all interchanges with US 395 in the area.
They are still urging drivers to use caution and watch for emergency vehicles while driving through the area.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
LIND, Wash. -- The Lind brush fire is burning over 425 acres a couple miles outside of Ritzville. SR-21 west of US-395 is down to one lane and drivers are being escorted by a pilot car. US-395 is still open and the fire is not impacting the highway at this time.
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the fire is now at 2,100 acres.
KHQ spoke to residents currently in Ritzville who say the fire is under control.
State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Lind Fire.
Multiple witnesses say the fire appeared to start from a northbound train passing near Lind. Darin Pike says there was a fire on one of the train cars that spread to the surrounding bushes.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.
Crop duster helping to fight fire near Lind. Sent by a Grant County/Basin Trooper who lives near Lind. https://t.co/YrWFkvblsa pic.twitter.com/Yn7FDPyoPP— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) June 27, 2021