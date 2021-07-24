UPDATE: JULY 24 AT 11:43 A.M.
The fire has doubled in size, now estimated at 2,700 acres. Crews have the area 20% contained.
Four structures are currently threatened, but there are no evacuations in place.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
COLTON, Wash. - Firefighters in Whitman County are responding to a 1,300-acre wildfire in the Steptoe Canyon area south of Colton.
The fire broke out early Thursday morning and is reportedly growing quickly.
It's unclear what started the fire at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.