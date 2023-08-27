STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - US 395 is open at milepost 225.5 near Orin Rice / Mantz Rickey Rd according to Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
Updated August 27 at 7:08 p.m.
The fire is now contained, according to Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
SCSO says that all evacuation notices have been lifted. There will still be fire fighters in the area mopping up.
Previous Coverage:
A large, fast moving brush fire has been reported at U.S. highway 395 and Orin-Rice, south of Colville, just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.
According to, the fire is about 2 acres in size, forward progression has been slowed and structures are being protected.
Fire Districts 3, 5, 6, 7, and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are responding, according to Stevens County Emergency Management.
Two helicopters have been requested and air support is responding to the fire.
If you live in the area, you are asked to avoid the area and be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.
According to Spokane Area Traffic, Washington State Department of Transportation is on the way for traffic control.
This is a developing story and will be updated.