SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were arrested for looting a home near the Gray Fire in Medical Lake on Monday, officials confirmed Tuesday morning.
The suspects came from western Washington, according to Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels.
The fire in Medical Lake is one of two devastating fires burning in Spokane County, having destroyed at least 185 structures, according to officials. The Oregon Fire burning near Elk has destroyed at least 80 buildings.
According to court documents, 37-year-old Diane Guerrero and 38-year-old Matthew Parsons were spotted at the victim's home on Thorpe Road in Medical Lake.
When the homeowner returned on Monday, he told police he found all of his kitchen cabinet doors open, and he was missing at least a pair of Dewalt drills out of his living room.
A neighbor had spotted a man and woman, who detectives believe are Parsons and Guerrero, at the victim's house.
When the neighbor approached the man, standing next to a blue Audi A4, the suspect claimed he had a flat tire.
The neighbor told detectives the duo rejected his offer to repair the tire, which they rejected. The neighbor then called police, and the two drove off.
According to court documents, the neighbor checked out the house the two were parked at and found it had been burglarized.
Deputies later stopped a blue Audi A4, immediately recognizing the driver and passenger based on the neighbor's description.
Guerrero admitted to "stealing stuff," according to court documents. Parsons denied committing any crimes but had fire retardant on his shoes.
Both Guerrero and Parsons made their first appearances in court Tuesday afternoon. The state argued looting a house evacuated due to a fire made this an exceptional case.
"Your honor, the state notes that this is a serious crime considering all of the fires that have been taking place here in... eastern Washington," Teja Presley, a state attorney said.
Spokane County Court Commissioner John Stine set Guerrero's bond at $5,000 and Parson's at $20,000.
While the number of structures confirmed to be destroyed is high, the number of households evacuated between the two fires is much higher, totaling in the thousands.
Local law enforcement agencies have warned the evacuations make it easy for looters to take advantage, but officials are actively on the lookout for them.