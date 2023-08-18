Three fires broke out in eastern Washington Friday forcing level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations across the region.
The Gray Fire sparked around noon is burning 3,000 acres at 0% containment. One person has died in connection to this fire and multiple structures within Medical Lake city limits have been destroyed. Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations have been issued for the entire town of Medical lake and surrounding areas. Through the night, you can visit the following pages for updated information:
The Oregon Fire, also known as the Elk Fire, is burning 2,500 acres at 0% containment. The fire started on around 4:15 p.m. Multiple level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations and level 2 (Get Ready!) evacuations have ben issued for the town of Elk and surrounding areas. For updated through the night, visit the following pages:
The Winona Fire is burning 5,000 acres and is 0% contained. The blaze started just after 2:30 p.m. on forcing level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations for the entire town of Winona and surrounding areas. For updates throughout the night, visit the Whitman County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.