UPDATE:
According to fire officials, the fire is burning 30 acres.
Level 3 evacuations are in place from N. Hardesty Rd. to Bruce Rd. and on S. Elk Highway Rd. to E. Valley Lane and Valley Road.
If you live in the area, you need to leave now.
Level two evacuations have also been put in place for this area of E. Oregon Road, N. Bruce Road, and N Hardesty Lane.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
ELK, Wash. - Fire crews are responding to a brush fire on E. Valley Lane near Elk.
Smoke plumes are visible from nearby.
This is a developing story, KHQ has crews on the way.