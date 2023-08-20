SPOKANE, Wash. — The Level 2 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 (Be Ready) for Thorpe on the north, 44th on the south, Merryweather on the west, and Highway 195 on the east.
Fire crews determined the cause of the fire to be an unattended camp.
Last Updated: August 20 at 3:24 p.m.
A brush fire started in Spokane near the intersection of Highway 195 and Thorpe Road Sunday morning, forcing preliminary evacuations for some neighborhoods.
The fire has been upgraded to a third alarm brush fire, allowing for additional crews to help slow the spread.
Level 2 (Get Set) evacuations are in place in the immediate vicinity, to west Thorpe Road on the north, Highway 195 to the east, about Merryweather to the east and 44th to the south.
The fire has burned 15 acres and is threatening some homes, according to Spokane Fire Department spokesperson Justin Du Ruyter. Thorpe Road is closed as firefighters use it to get to and from the fire.
According to a Firefighters and resources to help assist with this fire.from the Spokane Valley Fire Department, they are sending