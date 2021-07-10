UPDATE: JULY 10 AT 11:50 A.M.
The complex of fires is now reported at nearly 40,000 acres and is completely uncontained.
Increased fire activity near Zara Road has prompted evacuation orders along the Snake River and for residents on Zaza road north of Soldier Meadow and west of Waha road, including Redbird and Waha Lake.
Residents of the Deer Creek area, the community of Forest, and north of Hoover Ridge are under level 2 "get ready to go" orders.
There are temporary flight restrictions over the complex. No one is permitted to fly over the area whether their aircraft is manned or unmanned.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Three separate fires burning in Western Idaho near the Idaho-Washington border are now being combined to be called the Snake River Complex, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.
The fires being grouped together are the Captain John Creek Fire, the Shovel Fire, and the Hoover Ridge Fire.
Right now, the complex is an estimated 20,000 acres in total, and is approximately 30 miles south of Lewiston.