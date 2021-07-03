UPDATE: JULY 3 at 7:15 P.M.
Stevens County Emergency Management says that Lakeside Middle School (6169 WA-291, Nine Mile Falls, WA) is being used as an evacuation center for evacuees.
They also say that fire crews are making good progress on the fire.
UPDATE: JULY 3 at 7:10 P.M.
The Washington Department of Natural Resources incident dashboard now shows the fire to be 40 acres. It isn't clear if it has shrunk in size from earlier, or if the earlier report of 45 acres labeled it larger than it is.
UPDATE: JULY 3 AT 5:57 P.M.
Stevens County fire is reporting the Corkscrew Fire has grown to around 45-acres.
They said around 45 houses have been evacuated.
SCFD asks that anyone piloting a drone in the area to please ground them. They are interfering with their planes.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - A wind-driven fire in the area of Pine Hill and SR-291 is prompting evacuation orders.
If you live in the area, you need to evacuate now.
The fire is reportedly burning in 15 acres currently.
This is a developing story.