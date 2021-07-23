UPDATE: JULY 23 AT 5:46
Level 3 (go now) evacuations are in place from Clagstone Road to Ramsey Road and Brunner Road to Remington Road.
Fire crews said they have begun evacuating south from Clagstone Road to Hunters Grove as well.
There's heavy aircraft activity in the area including three sea planes, two tankers and two helicopters.
UPDATE:
A spokesperson from Silverwood Theme Park told KHQ the park is being evacuated on advice from local fire units.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
ATHOL, Idaho - Fire crews are responding to a wildfire near Silverwood Theme Park, reportedly on Brunner Road and Neighbor Court.
Kootenai County Fire and Rescue said the fire is several acres. They are calling residents in the area to alert them.
This is a developing story.